« Dying Light 2 » présente un aperçu étendu de son gameplay

Après avoir révélé cette semaine que son jeu d’horreur de survie très attendu « Dying Light 2 » a atteint son stade de développement or, l’équipe de développeurs de Techland a publié une nouvelle vidéo promotionnelle mettant l’accent d’environ 15 minutes sur sa jouabilité.
Il s’agit de l’examen le plus approfondi du jeu à ce jour depuis quelques petits aperçus qui ont été présentés tout au long de 2021, y compris des nouvelles liées à ses personnages, ses mécanismes de jeu et le monde dans lequel il se déroule. .
Techland présente cette vidéo dans le cadre de sa série « Dying 2 Known », dans laquelle ils ont progressivement présenté quelques avancées de « Dying Light 2 » au cours de son développement, présentant les points clés de l’une des missions de son histoire dans le but de comprendre un un peu mieux comment le jeu fonctionne pendant le jeu.
L’un des points les plus remarquables est la participation de l’actrice Rosario Dawson, chargée d’incarner un nouveau personnage nommé Lawan. L’implication de Dawson a été confirmée il y a quelques mois et son niveau d’implication dans le projet devrait être plus qu’une simple apparition.
« Dying Light 2 » est la suite du jeu d’horreur de survie acclamé sorti au public en 2015. Sa sortie a été confirmée pour PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S et PC, préparant son arrivée pour février 4, 2022.
