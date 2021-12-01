in Actualité

« Dying Light 2 » atteint enfin le stade d’or de son développement

L’équipe de Techland a apporté de bonnes nouvelles à ceux qui attendent avec impatience la sortie de « Dying Light 2 », car la suite très attendue du jeu apocalyptique en monde ouvert a finalement atteint le stade de développement or, ce qui signifie qu’il est maintenant entièrement prêt à partir. sa distribution éventuelle, qui a récemment été déplacée à l’année 2022.

A travers son compte Twitter officiel, Techland apprécie le soutien des fans du premier opus de « Dying Light » pour le soutien reçu lors du développement de sa suite, notant que le temps supplémentaire a été investi pour s’assurer qu’il présente le meilleur expérience possible pour vos joueurs.

« Dying Light » se concentre sur l’histoire fictive d’Harran, qui a été dévastée par la présence d’un étrange virus, remplissant la scène de créatures qui poursuivront jusqu’à ce que la lumière du jour émerge dans le ciel, vous devez donc utiliser toutes sortes de pièges et des gadgets pour décimer le nombre de cette horde de créatures envahissantes.

Ce n’est pas la seule annonce importante que Techland a faite en référence à son nouveau titre, car il est prévu qu’un nouveau regard spécial sur son système de jeu sera lancé très bientôt, rejoignant la série de présentations spéciales qui ont été faites au cours de 2021. Cette nouvelle vidéo devrait avoir une durée estimée à 15 minutes, la plus longue visionnage jamais réalisée à ce jour.

Cette année, il a été confirmé que ce nouveau jeu mettrait en vedette l’actrice Rosario Dawson comme l’un de ses personnages. Ce n’est pas sa première participation dans le monde du jeu vidéo, puisqu’il a auparavant prêté sa voix à Elaris dans « Ratchet and Clank » ou Meagan Foster dans « Dishonored 2 ». « Dying Light » a actuellement une date de sortie prévue pour le 4 février 2022, confirmant sa sortie pour PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S et PC.

01/12/2021 à 01:30