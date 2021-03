« Dragon Ball FighterZ présente le premier gameplay de Gogeta 4

Pop! Vinyl Dragon Ball Z Zamasu GITD EXC Pop! Vinyl Figure

Your favourite Dragon Ball Z characters get the Pop! Vinyl treatment! This Limited Edition Funko Pop! Vinyl has 10/10 add to basket value! Standing about 3 3/4-inches tall, this exclusive Dragon Ball Super Zamasu Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure is packaged in a window display box and stands approx. 10 cm tall.