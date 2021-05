Dominique Fishback prend la tête du film Next Transformers

Transformers Autobot Fade Men's T-Shirt - Navy - M - Navy

The Transformers franchise might have been revived with the Michael Bay film series that started in 2007, but they're still an iconic eighties property, and that's what this design pays tribute to: the old school arcade feel of the original Saturday Morning cartoons.The generation-spanning Transformers series has grown to a global household name. The war between the Autobots and the Decepticons rages on, as they battle it out for control of their worlds.All T-shirts are made from pre-shrunk 100% Cotton (excl. Grey at 90% Cotton & 10% Polyester) for excellent comfort. If you prefer a baggier fit, please order one size larger.