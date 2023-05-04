Disney+ : un jour très spécial, c’est la série la plus regardée

Disney STAR WARS The Clone Wars - Republic Heroes

There have been many wars in the Star Wars universe, but few have shaped the galaxy more than The Clone Wars. This war literally divided the galaxy into two halves, with each side fighting for they thought would be peace. This period of Star Wars history was so special, that two different TV series were created to show it off. Now, you'll get to take part in these battles in the style of The Clone Wars TV series via Star Wars: The Clone Warriors: Republic Heroes. For in this action packed game that takes place within the gap between seasons one and two of the hit show, you'll get to play as both Jedi and Clone Troopers as you try and stop the Separatist threat, along with a plot involving a deadly assassin that seeks to undo much of what the Republic has done! The Jedi were a big part of this war, and The Clone Wars has shown off many of the Jedi, and now you get to play as legendary ones like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, Mace Windu, and Kit Fisto. Plus, you get to play as some of the legendary Clone Troopers that has made the show famous, including Commander Rex of the 501st Legion. The game has been built for 2-player co-op action to help make it feel much more like a battle, and together you'll be able to carve through droids like one would expect of the Republic. So, be prepared to fight for freedom and justice, only in Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Heroes of the Republic.