Disney+ : un jour très spécial, c’est la série la plus regardée

streaming
La plateforme de streaming a Peter Pan & Wendy comme film le plus regardé. Dans la série, un emblème du catalogue se démarque.
©Disney+Ce n’est pas une production Marvel.
Ces derniers jours, il a été révélé qu’il y a un film qui a atterri il y a quelques jours à peine et qui est déjà le plus regardé sur la plateforme. Il s’agit de Peter Pan et Wendy, dont la première a eu lieu le 28 avril et qui est en tête du catalogue. Côté série, celui du haut est un emblème de Disney.
Actuellement, Le Mandalorien est le plus regardé en Disney+. séries de Guerres des étoiles Elle se positionne, avec ses trois saisons sorties, comme la plus regardée en termes de productions épisodiques du catalogue, juste un jour très spécial. Aujourd’hui, 4 mai, ce qu’on appelle le jour de Guerres des étoiles.
Le podium des productions les plus vues le complète Blueydont les trois saisons sont disponibles sur Disney+ également pour l’Amérique latine ; et L’anatomie de Greyqui dans cette région ne peut être vu qu’à travers Étoile+. En ce sens, il convient de souligner que Le Mandalorien Elle l’emporte même devant les productions de la plateforme de contenus « adultes ».
Dans ce contexte, dans des pays comme l’Argentine, le Chili, le Mexique et l’Uruguay Le Mandalorien occupe la troisième place dans le catalogue de Disney+. Il n’y a qu’au Brésil qu’il est en tête, où il est depuis plusieurs jours le contenu le plus regardé sur la plateforme streaming.
+Pourquoi la Journée Star Wars est célébrée
Le jour de Guerres des étoiles est célébrée en l’honneur de la célèbre devise « Que la force soit avec toi » (Que la force t’accompagne)qui en anglais ressemble à la date d’aujourd’hui, le 4 mai, « Le 4 mai ». Cette journée est devenue une fête pour les fans de la saga, avec des événements spéciaux et des activités à travers le monde.
