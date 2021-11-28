in Actualité

Disney a tenté de censurer le blasphème dans « The Beatles: Get Back »

Enfin, « The Beatles: Get Back » a atteint le public, un documentaire réalisé par le réalisateur Peter Jackson dans lequel une introspection sur la réalisation de « Let It Be », le dernier album studio réalisé par le quatuor de Liverpool auparavant, a atteint le public .de leur séparation.

Pour ce documentaire, des centaines d’heures d’enregistrements audio et vidéo réalisés à l’origine par le réalisateur Michael Lindsay-Hogg ont été récupérés, qui sont restés entreposés pendant cinquante ans jusqu’à leur récupération et leur restauration éventuelle.

En raison de l’atmosphère intime de ce matériel, dans certains moments du documentaire, qui est disponible via Disney +, les jurons et la grossièreté exprimés par les membres du groupe peuvent être entendus de temps en temps, une action que la maison de la souris a essayé censurer.

« The Beatles: Get Back » était à l’origine conçu comme un film de seulement deux ou trois heures, s’étendant à une série documentaire de trois épisodes d’environ deux heures, en raison de la richesse de son matériel. Jackson l’a précédemment défini comme « un documentaire sur un documentaire » et jusqu’à présent, il a généré des critiques principalement positives sur son approche narrative.

Lors d’une conversation avec NME, Jackson a révélé que les dirigeants de Disney lui avaient demandé de monter tous les blasphèmes, une action qui a rencontré une résistance à travers Ringo Starr et Paul McCartney, les membres survivants du groupe, qui ont souligné, selon le cinéaste, que « c’est comme ça qu’ils parlaient. »

Même Olivia, qui était l’épouse de George Harrison, a refusé à la suggestion de Disney sous le slogan « c’est ainsi que nous voulons que le monde les voit », une idée partagée par Paul et Ringo. Jackson assure qu’il s’attendait également à recevoir des annotations ou des suggestions de leur part lorsqu’il a vu le documentaire, mais il n’en a reçu aucune.

Peter Jackson note que le duo de musiciens a décrit le documentaire comme « l’une des expériences les plus stressantes de leur vie ». Apparemment, Paul et Ringo ne voulaient en aucun cas assainir l’image du groupe et partageaient une volonté de présenter les événements tels qu’ils se sont déroulés, une formule qui semble avoir fonctionné auprès du public et de la critique.

