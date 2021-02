« Demon Slayer » rejoint McDonald’s Japon pour un Happy Meal

Pop! Vinyl McDonalds Fireman Nugget Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Your McDonalds Pop! Collection wouldn't be complete without all the nuggets! A throwback to the McNugget Buddies that were Happy Meal toys in the 80s and they've now been turned into Pop! Icons- including, Fireman Nugget.This McDonalds Fireman Nugget Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure comes packaged in a window display