« Demon Slayer: Mugen Train » annonce des détails sur les DVD et Blu-ray

Anime Ltd Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Part 1 Collector's Edition

Become the blade that cuts down despair— It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by