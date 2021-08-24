Décès de Charlie Watts, batteur légendaire des « Rolling Stones »

À l’âge de 80 ans, Charlie Watts, batteur du légendaire groupe de rock « The Rolling Stones », est décédé. Bernard Doherty, son attaché de presse à Londres, a confirmé la nouvelle plus tôt dans la journée via l’agence de presse PA.
Le rôle de Watts en tant que membre des Rolling Stones a commencé en 1963, et avec Mick Jagger et Keith Richards, il était le seul membre du groupe acclamé à faire partie des enregistrements de chacun de leurs albums studio à ce jour. .
Les membres du groupe auraient manifesté leur soutien à Watts début août lorsqu’il a révélé qu’il ne ferait pas partie de la tournée prévue aux États-Unis, car il prendrait le temps de se reposer et de récupérer après une récente intervention médicale.
« C’est avec une immense tristesse que nous vous annonçons le décès de notre bien-aimé Charlie Watts. Il est décédé paisiblement dans un hôpital de Londres aujourd’hui, entouré de sa famille « , indique un communiqué publié par un porte-parole des Rolling Stones à travers leurs réseaux sociaux dans lequel ils le désignent comme » cher mari, père, grand-père « . Et l’un des les plus grands batteurs de sa génération.
La déclaration invite les médias à respecter la vie privée de la famille Watts, ainsi que du reste des membres de « The Rolling Stones » en ces moments de perte. Les causes de sa mort restent pour l’instant inconnues. En 2004, le musicien a reçu un traitement pour un cancer de la gorge.
Diverses personnalités du monde de la musique ont commencé à rendre hommage à la mémoire de Charlie Watts, dont Ringo Starr, ancien batteur des Beatles et Dave Davies de The King, qui a écrit via Twitter : « En état de choc total, Charlie Watts était un adorable mec. Vous nous manquerez profondément. Mes sincères condoléances à sa femme, au groupe et à toute sa famille et ses amis. »
Une journée bien triste. Charlie Watts était le batteur ultime. Le plus stylé des hommes, et une compagnie si brillante. Mes plus sincères condoléances à Shirley, Seraphina et Charlotte. Et bien sûr, les Rolling Stones.
Sir Elton John a déclaré sur ses réseaux sociaux que c’était une journée « très triste », désignant Watts comme « le plus grand batteur ». Le plus élégant des hommes et une entreprise brillante », exprimant ses profondes condoléances à sa famille et aux membres des Rolling Stones.
