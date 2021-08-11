Deathstroke était considéré comme le leader de « The Suicide Squad »

Après la première de « The Suicide Squad », quelques détails sur son développement ont commencé à émerger, révélant que Deathstroke, alias Slade Wilson, était considéré comme diriger la Task Force X dans la bande écrite et réalisée par James Gunn, ceci grâce à un nouveau documentaire exclusif HBO Max.
« The Suicide Squad: The Way of the Gunn » est un matériel édité par Warner Bros pour offrir un aperçu des coulisses du nouveau film de l’univers DC, qui dans l’une de ses scènes présente James Gunn présentant avec passion sa vision avant le film équipage.
Vous pourriez aussi être intéressé par: Regardez la première bande-annonce de la suite très attendue de « Matando Cabos »
Gunn présente derrière lui quelques pièces d’art conceptuel des personnages du film. Les fans de DC Comics ont rapidement souligné qu’au milieu des personnages, Deathstroke lui-même se trouve à la tête de l’équipe de super-vilains en route pour la bataille.
Le film met en scène Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) réunissant deux équipes différentes pour sa mission contre Corto Maltese. Le premier, dirigé par Rick Flag (Jeol Jinnaman), était un leurre pour l’armée de l’île, tandis que le second était la véritable équipe de frappe de la mission, qui était sous la direction de Bloodsport (Idris Elba).
Vous pourriez aussi être intéressé par: Bam Margera poursuit Johnny Knoxville pour son licenciement de Jackass 4
Le concept art de « The Suicide Squad » indique qu’à l’origine, Deathstroke serait le leader de cette deuxième équipe de Task Force X, un personnage qui aurait été brièvement interprété par Joe Manganiello dans « Justice League », avec l’intention d’être le méchant du film solo Batman avec Ben Affleck, scénariste et réalisateur, un projet qui a finalement été abandonné.
Le retour de Deadshot dans « The Suicide Squad » était complètement exclu au moment où le programme de Will Smith l’empêchait de faire partie du film, en raison des subtiles similitudes présentées avec Bloodsport dans l’intrigue, bien qu’il soit évident qu’à un moment donné c’était Il a pensé à ramener le personnage de Manganiello. « The Suicide Squad » est déjà dans les salles et dans le catalogue américain de HBO Max.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
-
DC Comics Pull de Noël Homme DC Comics Suicide Squad Harley Joker Panda Faces - Noir - M - Noir" DC is one of the biggest names in Comic-Book history, sporting iconic heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more- This Comic Book (and movie) Titan has been immortalised through their long running superhero comics, TV Shows and Movies.". Crafted from a cotton mix this Officially licensed sweatshirt has a stylised print on the front, a crew neck and long sleeves.Features:Ethically Sourced. If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up. Officially Licensed
-
DC Comics Pull de Noël Homme DC Comics Suicide Squad Harley Joker Panda Faces - Noir - L - Noir" DC is one of the biggest names in Comic-Book history, sporting iconic heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more- This Comic Book (and movie) Titan has been immortalised through their long running superhero comics, TV Shows and Movies.". Crafted from a cotton mix this Officially licensed sweatshirt has a stylised print on the front, a crew neck and long sleeves.Features:Ethically Sourced. If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up. Officially Licensed
-
DC Comics Pull de Noël Homme DC Comics Suicide Squad - Noir - XL - Noir" DC is one of the biggest names in Comic-Book history, sporting iconic heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more- This Comic Book (and movie) Titan has been immortalised through their long running superhero comics, TV Shows and Movies.". Crafted from a cotton mix this Officially licensed sweatshirt has a stylised print on the front, a crew neck and long sleeves.Features:Ethically Sourced. If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up. Officially Licensed
-
DC Comics Pull de Noël Homme DC Comics Suicide Squad - Noir - M - Noir" DC is one of the biggest names in Comic-Book history, sporting iconic heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more- This Comic Book (and movie) Titan has been immortalised through their long running superhero comics, TV Shows and Movies.". Crafted from a cotton mix this Officially licensed sweatshirt has a stylised print on the front, a crew neck and long sleeves.Features:Ethically Sourced. If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up. Officially Licensed
-
DC Comics Pull de Noël Homme DC Comics Suicide Squad - Noir - XXL - Noir" DC is one of the biggest names in Comic-Book history, sporting iconic heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more- This Comic Book (and movie) Titan has been immortalised through their long running superhero comics, TV Shows and Movies.". Crafted from a cotton mix this Officially licensed sweatshirt has a stylised print on the front, a crew neck and long sleeves.Features:Ethically Sourced. If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up. Officially Licensed
-
DC Comics Pull de Noël Homme DC Comics Suicide Squad - Noir - L - Noir" DC is one of the biggest names in Comic-Book history, sporting iconic heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more- This Comic Book (and movie) Titan has been immortalised through their long running superhero comics, TV Shows and Movies.". Crafted from a cotton mix this Officially licensed sweatshirt has a stylised print on the front, a crew neck and long sleeves.Features:Ethically Sourced. If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up. Officially Licensed