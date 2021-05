Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil DLC fait de Nemesis le nouveau tueur, version connue

Pop! Vinyl Rick and Morty Evil Morty Pop! Vinyl Figure

Released as part of Funko Fair 2021!President Morty, colloquially known as "Evil Morty" among fans and the media, as Candidate Morty prior to his election and as Eye Patch Morty while masquerading as a servant of Evil Rick, is one of the many versions of Morty in the multiverse. He is the overall tertiary antagonist of Rick and Morty. He currently serves as the first Morty to be democratically elected President of The Citadel.This figure stands at 3 3/4-inch tall. Get this Rick and Morty Evil Morty Funko Pop Vinyl Figure now to complete your Pop! Animation collection!