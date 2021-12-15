Dead by Daylight : le nouveau chapitre 23 tourne autour de The Ring

Ce n’est pas encore Noël, mais Behaviour Interactive a encore un cadeau pour les fans de Mort à la lumière du jour dans les bagages : Le prochain chapitre tourne autour L’anneau et met en jeu une figure d’horreur classique.
Dead by Daylight : collaboration avec The Ring
Avec un court Bande annonce la collaboration a été annoncée. Chapitre 23 devrait dans mars 2022 apparaître et apporter l’horreur du film et du roman à votre écran – et j’espère qu’il y restera.
L’histoire est originaire de la plume de l’auteur japonais Kôji Suzuki et est apparu 1991 sous le titre « Ringu ». Sept ans plus tard, le D’abord adapté au cinéma, Aujourd’hui, l’adaptation « The Ring » de 2002 est la plus connue.
L’œuvre d’horreur parle d’un vidéo maudite. Tous ceux qui l’ont regardé meurt après sept jours. Cela est dû à une fille qui n’a pas trouvé la paix après sa mort et est donc en personne après la date limite sort de la télé et tuent leurs victimes.
les yeux fermés et vas-y
Avec cela, « Dead by Daylight » est dédié à un véritable classique parfaitement adapté au jeu. Dans la bande-annonce se trouve également le Fontaine pour voir la fille sortir. Le prochain tueur sera elle, d’autres détails tels qu’une nouvelle carte ne sont pas encore connus.
Si vous cherchez toujours quelque chose à faire pour les vacances de Noël, vous voudrez peut-être le vôtre arts numériques de survie s’entraîner. Vous pourrez bien les utiliser à partir de mars. Un nouveau chapitre est apparu sous le titre il y a environ deux semaines Portrait d’un meurtrier.
