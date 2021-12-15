Dead by Daylight : le nouveau chapitre 23 tourne autour de The Ring

Kinguin Dead by Daylight - Trapper Chuckles Mask DLC Steam CD Key

This DLC includes the mask for the Trapper who is one of six Killers featured in Dead by Daylight. His gameplay focuses on gathering and setting up lethal bear traps; either in choke points such as windows, corridors, or pathways, or near generators and level exits. He is most effective when chasing down a single target for long periods of time, as he has better footspeed than the survivors, and is able to be "in multiple places at once" thanks to his traps making it difficult for survivors t...