De quoi parle « The Nurse » et comment regarder la série Netflix

Réalisé et co-écrit par Kasper Barfoed, « The Nurse » est un Série policière danoise Netflix qui raconte l’histoire d’une nouvelle infirmière dans un hôpital qui soupçonne que le besoin de soins de son collègue est lié à la mort de plusieurs patients.
La série limitée de quatre épisodes est basée sur le livre du même nom écrit par Kristian Corfixen et suit l’histoire vraie de l’infirmière danoise Christina Aistrup Hansen, qui a été condamnée à 12 ans pour quatre chefs de tentative de meurtre en 2017.
« L’infirmière”, qui a été enregistré entre le 22 décembre 2022 et le 2 mars 2023 à Nykøbing Falster, au Danemark, présente un casting principal composé de Josephine Park, Fanny Louise Bernth, Peter Zandersen, Amalie Lindegård, Selma Kjær Kuscu, Sofia Cukic et Stephanie Nguyen.
QU’EST-CE QUE « L’INFIRMIÈRE » ?
D’après le synopsis officiel de « L’infirmière”, “Un matin de mars 2015, la police danoise a reçu un appel d’une infirmière de l’hôpital Nykøbing Falster. Elle soupçonne que son proche collègue a délibérément tué les patients et craint que cela ne se reproduise.
Une affaire de meurtre se déroule bientôt comme jamais auparavant dans l’histoire juridique danoise. Plusieurs collègues disent maintenant à la police qu’ils soupçonnent également l’infirmière d’avoir empoisonné des patients, certains affirmant même qu’ils se promènent avec ce soupçon depuis plusieurs années. Mais pourquoi personne n’a répondu ? Et où sont les preuves ?”
COMMENT VOIR « L’INFIRMIERE » ?
« The Nurse » sera diffusé sur Netflix le 27 avril 2023Par conséquent, pour regarder la nouvelle série danoise, vous n’avez besoin que d’un abonnement à la plate-forme de streaming populaire.
BANDE-ANNONCE DE « L’INFIRMIÈRE »
ACTEURS ET PERSONNAGES DE « L’INFIRMIÈRE »
- Joséphine Park dans le rôle de Christina Aistrup Hansen
- Fanny Louise Bernth comme Pernille Kurzmann Larssen
- Peter Zandersen comme Niels Lundén
- Amalie Lindegård comme Katja Lorentzen
- Selma Kjaer Kuscu comme Alberte
- Sofia Cukic comme Marlène
- Stéphanie Nguyen comme Diana
- Mathilde Eusèbe comme Ditte
- Stine Schrøder Jensen dans le rôle de Pia
- Sara Fanta Traoré comme Trine
- Shahbaz Sarwar comme Wojciech
- Tammi Øst comme Linda
- Lukas Løkken comme Morten
- Marion Reuther comme Marine
- Anne Stensgaard-Juul comme Ida
- Frederikke Dahl Hansen comme Désirée
- Katja Holm comme Marianne
- Jesper Milsted comme Vagn
- Mikhail Belinson comme Andrei
- Claus Flygare dans le rôle de John Trine Runge
