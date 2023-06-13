De quoi parle « The Full Monty » et comment regarder la série « All or Nothing »

Réalisé par Andrew Chaplin et Catherine Morshead d’après un scénario de Simon Beaufoy et Alice Nutter, « The Full Monty » est une série de FX qui continue l’histoire de Gaz, Dave et Gerald 25 ans après les événements du film anglais de 1997, réalisé par Peter Cattaneo.
La suite de la comédie éponyme présente un distribution dirigée par Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy et Tom Wilkinson, qui reprennent leurs rôles emblématiques. De même, des acteurs tels que Paul Barber, Hugo Speer, Lesley Sharp, Steve Huison et Wim Snape reviennent.
Alors que Tupele Dorgu, Talitha Wing, Aiden Cook, Phillip Rhys Chaudhary, Jamie Michie, Keeley Fitzgerald et Jaxon Valentine rejoignent le casting de la série »Le plein Monty”, qui comptera huit épisodes.
QU’EST-CE QUE « LE MONTY COMPLET » ?
Selon le synopsis officiel de Hulu, « Cela fait 25 ans que six hommes ordinaires se sont déshabillés dans « The Full Monty ». Le monde a beaucoup changé depuis, mais qu’est devenu le gang des Monty ?
Gaz est maintenant grand-père, mais il n’a pas bien vieilli. Il a toujours autant de plans fous et sa fille adolescente suit ses traces. Dave continue, dévoué à sa femme Jean et à leur chien Tallulah. Mais Jean a besoin de plus de Dave que ses mises à jour quotidiennes sur l’utilisation de la salle de bain de Tallulah, surtout maintenant qu’elle est directrice d’une école en difficulté. Lomper et Dennis sont mariés et essaient de maintenir à flot leur café en déclin.
Gerald à la retraite est déconcerté par le monde moderne, mais c’est Horse qui a vraiment été laissé pour compte. Lorsque leur tentative de riposte échoue, le gang Monty s’unit pour rendre hommage aux amitiés de toute une vie.”.
COMMENT VOIR « THE FULL MONTY » ?
« The Full Monty » sera présenté en première sur Hulu le mercredi 14 juin 2023Par conséquent, pour voir la suite du film de 1997, vous avez besoin d’un abonnement à la plateforme de streaming qui n’est disponible qu’aux États-Unis.
COMMENT VOIR « THE FULL MONTY » EN AMÉRIQUE LATINE ?
« Le Full Monty », également connu sous le nom de « Tout ou rien : la série”, peut être vu en Amérique latine, ainsi que dans d’autres pays, via Star+ à partir du mercredi 14 juin 2023.
BANDE-ANNONCE POUR « LE FULL MONTY »
ACTEURS ET PERSONNAGES DE « THE FULL MONTY »
- Robert Carlyle comme Gary ‘Gaz’ Schofield
- Mark Addy comme Dave Horsefall
- Tom Wilkinson comme Gerald Arthur Cooper
- Paul Barber comme Barrington ‘Horse’ Mitchell
- Hugo Speer comme Guy
- Lesley Sharp comme Jean Horsefall
- Steve Huison comme Lomper
- Wim Rogue dans le rôle de Nathan Schofield
- Dorgu Tupele
- Aile de Talitha
- aide-cuisinier
- Phillip Rhys Chaudhary
- Jamie Michie
- Keeley Fitzgerald
- Jaxon Valentin
