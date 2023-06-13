De quoi parle « The Full Monty » et comment regarder la série « All or Nothing »

Dali Phantom E-60

Enceinte Encastrable Dali Phantom E-60 This model is the perfect all-around speaker. It is not too big and therefore still easy to place, but it is big enough to deliver a full and complete audio experience. Use it for a stereo setup in a kitchen or family room, or to complete a surround setup in a larger room as side or rear speakers. Backbox - Optional accessorie The PHANTOM E-60 can also be combined with the optional, well-known DALI back-box, which protects the speaker against moisture, dust and dirt. It keeps the sound quality consistent (symmetrical loading), even if the acoustic environment behind the walls/ceiling is uneven. With the backbox, you avoid rear sound radiation, reducing acoustic leakage from room to room and from floor to floor. The PHANTOM E series The DALI PHANTOM E series is designed for optimum in-ceiling use, but will also work if mounted in-wall. The compact sized construction and the easy-to-use compass positioning system makes placing the speaker for the optimum sound experience very straight forward. Two discreet switches offer audio adjustment options to ensure that the listener gets the most from the speakers, even in rooms that traditionally are difficult. The tilted woofer and the slightly of centre soft dome tweeter, blends gracefully and produces a richly detailed and crisp soundstage. The polypropylene cone is more resilient towards humidity than the traditional DALI cone material – wood fibre, making the PHANTOM E series flexible in regards to placements in covered outdoor areas and bathrooms. Optionally, the PHANTOM E series can be fitted with a square front grill. Caractéristiques techniques Type d´enceintes Center Front Rear Surround Réponse en fréquence (+/- 3dB) [Hz] 52 - 25,000 Sensibilité 88 Impédance nominale 8 Maximum SPL [dB] 104 Puissance admissible [W] 30 - 120 Fréquence du filtre [Hz] 3,300 Haut-parleur de haute fréquence 1 x 28 mm Soft Textile Dome Haut-parleur de basses fréquences 1 x 6½' Polypropylene Cone Type de montage Open Back Connectique des entrées Single Wire Positionnement recommandé Built-in In-Wall Built-in In-Ceiling Fonctions Focus / Distributed Normal / HF + tilt Dimensions (ØxD) [mm] 258 x 99 Dimensions des découpes (ØxD) (mm) Ø225 Poids [kg] 1.92 Accessoires inclus Cut-out template Logo Badge Manual Accessoires optionnels Square Grille