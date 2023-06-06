De quoi parle « Based On a True Story » et comment voir la nouvelle série de Kaley Cuoco

Créé par Craig Rosenberg et Jason Bateman, « Based On a True Story » est un Thriller de comédie de paon qui raconte l’histoire d’un agent immobilier, d’une ancienne star du tennis et d’un plombier qui saisissent une occasion unique de profiter de l’obsession de l’Amérique pour le vrai crime.
La série réalisée par Alexander Buono à partir d’un scénario de Craig Rosenberg compte huit épisodes et a Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Alex Buono et Rosenberg comme producteurs exécutifs.
« Basé sur une histoire vraie» présente un casting composé de Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones et Li Jun Li.
QU’EST-CE QUE « BASÉ SUR UNE HISTOIRE VRAIE » ?
Selon le synopsis officiel, «Basé sur une histoire vraie » ce « Inspiré d’un événement réel bizarre, il suit un agent immobilier, un plombier et une ancienne star du tennis dont les vies se heurtent de manière inattendue, exposant l’obsession de l’Amérique pour le vrai crime et le meurtre.”.
Une fois ces trois inconnus rencontrés, leur vie sera changée à jamais grâce à la fascination actuelle du public pour les véritables séries policières.
COMMENT VOIR « BASÉ SUR UNE HISTOIRE VRAIE » ?
« Based On a True Story » sera présenté en première sur Peacock le 8 juin 2023Par conséquent, pour voir la nouvelle série, vous n’avez besoin que d’un abonnement à la plateforme de streaming.
BANDE-ANNONCE POUR « BASÉ SUR UNE HISTOIRE VRAIE »
ACTEURS ET PERSONNAGES DE « BASÉ SUR UNE HISTOIRE VRAIE »
- Kaley Cuoco comme Ava Bartlett
- Chris Messina comme Nathan Bartlett
- Tom Bateman comme Matt Pierce
- Liana Liberato comme Tory Thompson
- Priscilla Quintana dans le rôle de Ruby Gale
- Natalia Dyer comme Chloé Lake
- Alex Alomar Akpobomé
- Aïcha Alpha
- Annabelle Dexter Jones
- li jun li
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. ?
-
H2 Interactive Co., Ltd My Divorce StoryGather evidence for a successful divorce! My Divorce Story, created by an experienced divorce lawyer and based on real-life counseling, now on the Steam!
-
Triple Topping Welcome to ElkWelcome to Elk is a biographical adventure set on an island like no other, where every character you encounter has a story to tell. From the weird and wonderful to the dark and desperate, all the tales told on Elk are based on true stories of life on the road less traveled.
-
AtomTeam ATOM RPG TrudogradTrudograd is a stand-alone story expansion to ATOM RPG - a turn-based roleplaying game set in post-apocalyptic Soviet Union. It is inspired by classic cRPG titles of the past, such as early Fallout, Wasteland and Baldur’s Gate series.
-
Capcom Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of RuinA new adventure awaits you in this second installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters known as Monsties to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story.
-
Capcom Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe EditionA new adventure awaits you in this second installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters known as Monsties to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story.
-
Plug In Digital AstrologasterAstrologaster is a comedy game set in Shakespeare’s London. Play as 'Doctor' Simon Forman and treat his patients using astrology. A story-driven adventure based on a truly ridiculous story.
-
Excalibur Publishing Dad QuestEmbark on a great Dadventure in this unique hybrid: a comedy, story-based 2D platformer with RPG elements. Raise your Child to become the weapon they were always meant to be.
-
Fulqrum Publishing Fell Seal: Arbiter's MarkFell Seal: Arbiter's Mark is a turn-based tactical RPG with a focus on storytelling and strategic battles. Unfold a mature story as you progress through hand-crafted scenarios, controlling your own group of Arbiters, with each character customizable from a wide selection of classes and abilities!
-
KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (EU)Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.
-
Fulqrum Publishing Reverie Knights TacticsReverie Knights Tactics is a turn-based tactical RPG with strategic battles in isometric grids where every decision you make can alter the story and the way you configure the characters.Embark on an expedition to find Lennorien, the long lost elvian city to save your loved ones, while fighting the goblin menace that spread terror across the continent!
-
Disney Tangled : The Video GameDisney Tangled: The Video Game takes kids 6-11 on a film-inspired , hair-raising adventure. In this story-based journey kids will venture into a kingdom filled with colorful 3D environments , creative play, fun quests and competitive challenges. Kids will discover multiple activities, meet interesting characters, befriend animals and work as a team to help the unlikely duo of adventurous Rapunzel and swashbuckling Flynn with their comical antics.
-
Yogscast Games Trolley Problem, Inc.Trolley Problem, Inc. is a darkly comedic narrative game based on real-world philosophical papers, in which you are asked to make a series of impossible choices from two awful answers. Wrestle with your moral compass, decide the fate of millions – and compare your choices with the rest of the world.