DC’s The New Gods et Aquaman Spin-Off The Trench sont morts chez Warner Bros.

Pop! Vinyl DC Comics Wonder Woman 80th The New Wonder Woman 1968 Pop! Vinyl Figure

Released as part of Funko Fair 2021!In these stories from the late 1960s, Wonder Woman leaves her super-powers behind to become an ultra-mod, globetrotting secret agent.Get this DC Comics Pop! Heroes Wonder Woman (UltraModSecretAgent) 80th Anniversary Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure now to complete your Pop! Heroes