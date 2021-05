Cutesy Deck Builder Rise of the Slime arrive sur PS5, PS4 le 20 mai

Pop! Vinyl Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Rey w/ Yellow Lightsaber Funko Pop Vinyl

This Star Wars Pop! is one of the exciting drops we have in our 2021 Funko Fair!After the events of Episode 9, Rey builds her own yellow lightsaber and takes the name Skywalker, continuing the stellar legacy!This Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Rey w/ Yellow Lightsaber Funko Pop Vinyl Figure measures about 3 3/4 inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.