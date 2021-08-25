Cult of the Lamb est un Rogue-Like caricatural de Devolver Digital, à venir en 2022

CULT51 Crème de Nuit 50ml

Your true beauty revealed. CULT51 Night Cream is a revolutionary 3D, luxury night cream that goes beyond anti-ageing. Its potent power works with your skin's own natural processes of renewal to restore and reveal its most youthful and luminous beauty. Let the fresh, velvety texture of CULT51 Night Cream envelope you and the many subtle fragrances soothe your senses, with notes of Gardenia, blended with Muguet to Jasmine, Rose and Patchouli; immediately nourishing the skin. Upon waking, your complexion appears naturally radiant, perfectly plumped and even toned, significantly reducing all the signs of ageing. With every day, wrinkles are filled from within and your skin reveals its new-found youthfulness. Seeing is believing. Put CULT51 Night Cream to the test and witness the remarkable results for yourself in just 2 weeks. Apply CULT51 Night Cream to your face, neck, décolleté and eye contour area but also apply on the back of just one hand. The difference between your hands, the luminosity, evenness of skin tone and wrinkle reduction will make you see this elixir of true beauty can truly transform the way you look and feel forever.