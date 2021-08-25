Cult of the Lamb est un Rogue-Like caricatural de Devolver Digital, à venir en 2022

Si vous nous demandiez de vous présenter un jeu Devolver Digital, il ressemblerait probablement à quelque chose comme Cult of the Lamb. Ce nouveau jeu du développeur Massive Monster mélange une action caricaturale avec des éléments de type voyou, et il a l’air plutôt bien dans la première bande-annonce.
On dirait que vous allez sur des cartes générées aléatoirement et que vous combattez des monstres, ce qui est la chose la plus ludique que cet auteur ait jamais écrite. Cependant, entre les excursions, vous rassemblerez des adeptes et créerez un hub central au fur et à mesure que votre culte grandira. On dirait que ce sera autant un jeu d’artisanat/gestion de ville qu’un voyou, qui est un mélange soigné de genres.
Il arrive sur PC et consoles, bien que les plates-formes précises n’aient pas encore été annoncées. Nous espérons qu’il arrivera sur PlayStation, car il semble assez prometteur. Êtes-vous intéressé par Cult of the Lamb? Rejoignez-nous dans la section commentaires ci-dessous.
