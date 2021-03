Crossover: Batman et Snake Eyes confirmés dans Fortnite: Zero Point

ThreeZero G.I. Joe Snake Eyes FigZero 1:6 Scale Figure

Hasbro and Threezero are pleased to announce that we have teamed up for a series of 1/6 scale collectible figures redesigned by Threezero as inspired by Hasbro's retro G.I. Joe characters. The first of these releases will be 1/6 Snake Eyes! Standing at 12"" (30 cm) tall, the 1/6 Snake Eyes collectible figure