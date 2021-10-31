Confirmé! Thor: Love and Thunder est revenu au tournage

Thor : Amour et Tonnerre est la quatrième entrée du Dieu du Tonnerre dans le Univers cinématographique Marvel et une nouvelle étape pour la marque dans la phase 4 qui a commencé après Spider-Man : loin de chez soi. Le film a déjà terminé sa photographie principale et nous savons entre autres que Chris Hemsworth est dans sa meilleure forme physique depuis qu’il joue le personnage, surtout compte tenu de la version précédente des kilos que nous avons vue dans Avengers : Fin de partie.
Le nouveau film mettra en vedette un méchant redoutable : Gorr, le dieu boucher, interpreté par Balle chrétienne. Ce personnage a perdu sa famille et accuse tous les dieux de cette malheureuse situation. Il décide donc de les éliminer un à un avec une arme spéciale. C’est sa description dans le monde des romans graphiques. Combien de cela arrivera-t-il au cinéma? Nous ne le savons pas.
Thor: Love and Thunder en pleine photographie supplémentaire
D’autre part, Jane adoptive, interprétée par Natalie Portman, va devenir Thor puissant brandissant le marteau du dieu du tonnerre : Mjolnir. Cette héroïne possède toutes les capacités du personnage principal de la franchise et certains suggèrent même qu’elle deviendra plus puissante que l’Asgardienne. Incroyable!
Dans ce contexte, le film est revenu au tournage pour commencer la photographie supplémentaire qui sert à renforcer les aspects du film que le réalisateur souhaite modifier. De cette façon et selon ce que les espions ont pu voir sur le plateau, Hemsworth et Portman portent des perruques qui les font ressembler exactement à leurs versions de Thor: Le Monde des Ténèbres. Qu’est ce que ça signifie?
Tout indique que c’est une scène Retour en arrière d’établir un meilleur lien entre Amour et Tonnerre, le cadeau du couple, qui s’est éloigné lors des événements du troisième volet de la saga : Ragnarok. Maintenant et avec le retour de Portman au Univers cinématographique Marvel Il est important de bien refléter la continuité à laquelle la marque accorde tant de valeur. Petit spoiler ? Les plans montrent une discussion entre Jane et Thor. Amour et tonnerre Il sortira le 8 juillet 2022.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
-
Marvel Sweat Homme Marvel Avengers Assemble - Thor Bring The Thunder - Rouge - M - RougeMarvel is one of the biggest multimedia companies around, sporting the biggest and best Superheroes, Marvel's roster of heroes contains everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the X-Men and many more. Marvel is world famous for a very good reason- they have some of the greatest superhero storylines around.Features:Officially Licensed
-
Marvel Sweat Homme Marvel Avengers Assemble - Thor Bring The Thunder - Blanc - L - BlancMarvel is one of the biggest multimedia companies around, sporting the biggest and best Superheroes, Marvel's roster of heroes contains everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the X-Men and many more. Marvel is world famous for a very good reason- they have some of the greatest superhero storylines around.Features:Officially Licensed
-
Marvel Sweat Homme Marvel Avengers Assemble - Thor Bring The Thunder - Blanc - M - BlancMarvel is one of the biggest multimedia companies around, sporting the biggest and best Superheroes, Marvel's roster of heroes contains everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the X-Men and many more. Marvel is world famous for a very good reason- they have some of the greatest superhero storylines around.Features:Officially Licensed
-
Marvel Sweat Homme Marvel Avengers Assemble - Thor Bring The Thunder - Blanc - XXL - BlancMarvel is one of the biggest multimedia companies around, sporting the biggest and best Superheroes, Marvel's roster of heroes contains everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the X-Men and many more. Marvel is world famous for a very good reason- they have some of the greatest superhero storylines around.Features:Officially Licensed
-
Marvel Sweat Homme Marvel Avengers Assemble - Thor Bring The Thunder - Blanc - S - BlancMarvel is one of the biggest multimedia companies around, sporting the biggest and best Superheroes, Marvel's roster of heroes contains everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the X-Men and many more. Marvel is world famous for a very good reason- they have some of the greatest superhero storylines around.Features:Officially Licensed
-
Marvel Sweat Homme Marvel Avengers Assemble - Thor Bring The Thunder - Rouge - XL - RougeMarvel is one of the biggest multimedia companies around, sporting the biggest and best Superheroes, Marvel's roster of heroes contains everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the X-Men and many more. Marvel is world famous for a very good reason- they have some of the greatest superhero storylines around.Features:Officially Licensed
-
Marvel Sweat Homme Marvel Avengers Assemble - Thor Bring The Thunder - Rouge - L - RougeMarvel is one of the biggest multimedia companies around, sporting the biggest and best Superheroes, Marvel's roster of heroes contains everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the X-Men and many more. Marvel is world famous for a very good reason- they have some of the greatest superhero storylines around.Features:Officially Licensed