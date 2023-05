Comment changer le nom de votre mobile Android

ESET Mobile Security for Android (1 Year / 1 Device)

24/7 security for one of your most valuable possessions Your mobile devices probably contain as much personal info and important data as your computer—maybe more. And think of all the photos, videos and music you keep there. Safeguard everything you store or access via your phone with ESET’s powerful antivirus and antispam. Screen out unwanted texts and calls with your own personalized settings. Locate, track and lock your devices if they’re lost or stolen, and improve your chance of recovery. You can even erase data on your device remotely in the event that it is lost or stolen. Androids are particularly vulnerable to malware carried by apps, since they can download from any source—not just large, reliable marketplaces. ESET checks all apps you want to download and alerts you to potential dangers. Apps you’ve already installed are scanned and organized to show you permission levels and what information on your phone or tablet they can access. You’ll also see whether they’re using GPS to track your location. Features Continually scans all apps, files, folders and memory cards for emerging threats. Shop and buy online with confidence knowing your personal data and account info is secure. Lets you filter out unwanted SMS, create your own safelists, or block all unknown numbers. Locate, track and lock a lost or missing device, send a message to the finder, or erase the contents remotely.