Comment activer le mode Lite sur un mobile Xiaomi

PlayStation Mobile Inc. , Predator: Hunting Grounds - Dante "Beast Mode" Jefferson DLC Pack

Charge into the hunt as Dante “Beast Mode” Jefferson, featuring the iconic look and voice lines of the legendary running back Marshawn Lynch. Fitting for the “Beast”, this DLC pack includes early access* to the destructive new weapon, the Rocket Launcher, and the premium Fireteam skin with armor tints. *Rocket Launcher unlockable to all via gameplay.