Citadel : quand chaque épisode est diffusé sur Prime Video

All in! Games, Tools Up! Garden Party - Episode 2: Tunnel Vision

Tools Up! Garden Party consists of 3 separate episodes that are all available as a Season Pass, or separately. If buying Episodes separately, remember: To play Episode 2, you must first get Episode 1. To play Episode 3, you must first get Episodes 1 + 2. Tools Up! Garden Party is back with a summer sizzle in Episode 2: Tunnel Vision! There’s no time for relaxation though, more gardens need some major TLC. Get your sunscreen because things are gonna get hot! The challenge continues with a new, underground opponent who wants to mess up your work. With the Hole Mole popping up all over your garden, you'll really have to watch your step! With new challenges come new mechanics to make your job easier. Now you can speed things up by transporting items (and yourself) through water pipes and bounce tools off of lava pools! Will the extra time help you beat the clock? There are new mechanics and tools waiting for you to discover—dive into 15 new, summer levels solo or with up to 3 friends and get gardening!