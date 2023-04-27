Citadel : quand chaque épisode est diffusé sur Prime Video

PREMIÈRE VIDÉO
Richard Madden et Priyanka Chopra Jonas jouent dans la nouvelle série Prime Video. Connaître la date de sortie de tous ses épisodes.
© Prime VidéoLa Citadelle ouvre le 28 avril.
En quelques heures, le catalogue de premier vidéoou intégrera Citadellela production la plus impressionnante de la plateforme de streaming en ce 2023. Avec Richard Madden et Priyanka Chopra Jonasla série produite par les frères Joe et Anthony Russo sera disponible dans le monde entier. Combien de chapitres aura-t-il ? Quand cela se finira-t-il? Ici, nous passons en revue l’extension de ce spectacle.
Avec david weill dans le rôle de showrunner, la fiction sera présentée en première le 28 avril sur le service d’abonnement. De cette façon, il présentera les deux premiers épisodes de ce qui promet d’être une franchise avec des saisons à venir dans le futur. Et c’est que derrière le projet ne sont rien de moins que les esprits de films comme Avengers : Fin de partiequi ont marqué l’histoire de l’industrie grâce à leur travail chez Marvel.
+ Citadel : date de diffusion de chaque épisode sur Prime Video
Citadelle Il aura six épisodes sur Prime Video. Le 28 avril, il lancera ses deux premiers chapitres, pour ensuite continuer avec une diffusion hebdomadaire tous les vendredis et présenter sa grande finale le 26 mai. Consultez le calendrier pour voir les épisodes avant tout le monde !
Vendredi 28 avril : épisodes 1 et 2
Vendredi 5 mai : Épisode 3
Vendredi 12 mai : Épisode 4
Vendredi 19 mai : Épisode 5
Vendredi 26 mai : Épisode 6
+ Citadel : de quoi parle la nouvelle série Prime Video
La série dans laquelle ils travaillent également Stanley Tucci et Lesley Manville commence huit ans après la chute de Citadel, c’est-à-dire l’agence d’espionnage mondiale indépendante chargée de maintenir la sécurité de tous. C’est qu’il a été détruit par des agents de Manticore, un puissant syndicat qui manipule le monde depuis l’ombre.
Mason Kane et Nadia Sihn sont deux agents d’élite qui ont perdu la mémoire en tentant de s’enfuir de leur vie. « Ils sont restés cachés depuis, construisant de nouvelles vies sous de nouvelles identités, ignorant leur passé. Jusqu’à ce qu’une nuit, Mason soit retrouvé par son ancien collègue de la Citadelle, Bernard Orlick, qui a désespérément besoin de son aide pour empêcher Manticore d’établir un nouvel ordre mondial.», explique le synopsis officiel.
L’aperçu se termine : « Mason recherche son ex-partenaire, Nadia, et les deux espions se lancent dans une mission qui les emmène à travers le monde dans le but d’arrêter Manticore, tout en luttant avec une relation fondée sur des secrets, des mensonges et un amour dangereux mais éternel.”.
