Cinelinx’s Movie Lovers Gift Guide 2020

2020 Has been one hell of a year, but as the Holidays approach, our team is here to help you find the perfect gift for the nerds in your life. Today, we’re breaking down the best movie and TV gifts.

It’s that time of year again when the weather gets cold, and the Christmas decorating/shopping has begun. If you have movie lovers, gamers, or nerds in general, on your shopping list the Cinelinx team is here to help you find the perfect gift with our annual gift guides.

To kick things off, we’re looking at gifts related to movies and television. If you need MORE ideas, be sure to hit up our Geek Pick of the Week choices for some great items as well. Now, let’s get to it!

Of course, there’s no better gift for movie lovers than the Cinelinx Card Game! And wouldn’t you know it, we have the core game back in stock, along with plenty of booster packs to extend your games.

JORDAN

Ghostbusters x Reebok FW20 Capsule – Revealed just last month, Sony has partnered up with Reebok for a new line of products spanning shoes (of course) and just about every other piece of clothing you could want. The line kicked off at the end of October with shoes, and other apparel to pick up. While Halloween is over, Ghostbusters is great any time of year and movie lovers will always be glad to see new gear under the tree.

The Lord of the Rings 4K UHD Complete Set – As big movies keep making the jump to the latest home entertainment format, upgrades are always a great gift idea. With The Lord of the Rings finally coming to 4K UHD in one big boxset, this is an ideal gift idea not just for LotR fans, but movie lovers in general.

Star Wars Archives – Anniversary Edition If you missed out on the first Star Wars Archives release, you get another chance with this more compact version. While it doesn’t include all of the same information and details, it still delivers on an awesome behind the scenes look at the original trilogy in a more affordable way.

Vintage Tripod Table Lamp – One of the things I’ve always loved to get are movie-themed decorations for the house. Things that can blend in with the rest of the decor (unlike my Star Wars collectibles) but still show my passion. As such, I would love to get this table lamp. Shaped like an old school tripod, it looks incredibly cool and something anyone who loves film would be happy to find.

TCM’s The Essentials, Vol. 2: 52 More Must-See Movies and Why They Matter – As a film nerd, one of the things I enjoy doing is catching up on films I haven’t seen, but probably should. As such, the follow-up to TCM’s The Essentials, seems like an excellent (and more inexpensive) gift choice. Vol. 2 breaks down 52 other classic films offering insights on them and explains why they’re necessary viewing.

BECKY

Universal Classic Monsters: Complete 30 Film Collection – For that special person in your life who loves old-school horror films, permit me to recommend the complete 30 film collection of Universal Classic Monster films. In one set you have all of Universal’s classic films from 1931-1956 featuring: Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, The Creature from The Black Lagoon and The Phantom of the Opera. Add in hours of special features, commentaries, a commemorative booklet, and the option to pick up the set in DVD or Blu-Ray, and you have a gift sure to give someone the best Christmas ever!

Steven Universe: The Complete Collection – It’s pricey, but this collection of every last part of Steven Universe has all the makings of a great Christmas gift. This set contains all of Steven Universe, Steven Universe Future, and Steven Universe: The Movie, along with a ton of extras and behind the scenes looks at this beloved animated series.

Batwoman: The Complete First Season – The first season of Batwoman was one of the best things to happen in 2019 and is single handedly responsible for finally getting me interested in the CWverse (formerly the Arrowverse). It’s true that Ruby Rose left after season one finished, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s a great introduction to the Batwoman character, one that laid plenty of foundation for season 2 and the arrival of Ryan Wilder as the new Batwoman.

Stargirl: The Complete First Season – Similar to Batwoman, Stargirl turned heads when it arrived last year, and I also recommend it as a gift to anyone who might be remotely interested in superhero shows. Not only does Stargirl look at the Justice Society of America (and not another iteration of the Justice League), it also features some fantastic music from Pinar Toprak, and for that reason alone would make a great Christmas gift.

Sonic the Hedgehog – While our time in the movie theaters was cut way too short this year, I have to recommend one of the few films I DID get to see in theaters at the beginning of 2020: Sonic the Hedgehog. This film is living proof that it IS possible to successfully adapt a video game to film, and it gave me a lot of laughs (not least because of Jim Carrey).

GARRETT

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy – This year is the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future, and to celebrate they’ve created a new release of all three films from the beloved trilogy. This set can be ordered in 4K Ultra HD, and includes more than an hour of new special features plus deleted scenes, interviews with the cast, music videos and a documentary. A must-have for any Back to the Future fan.

Parasite – The Criterion Edition Blu-Ray – Criterion releases are always something special, and so when they release a Criterion Edition of the best-picture winning movie from last year, you should pay attention. In addition to a new 4K master approved by director Bong Joon Ho, it features an awesome black and white version of the film, commentary, and a recording of the director’s Master Class from 2019. Parasite was my favorite film from last year, and this release really helps to honor how awesome the film is.

Top Book Picks for Movie/TV Fans: What to Watch When

The Making of Aliens

Star Wars: Fascinating Facts

Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards

The World of the Dark Crystal

Accidentally Wes Anderson by Wally Koval – Wally Koval started an Instagram account with pictures of places that looked like they belonged in a Wes Anderson film. The popularity of that account skyrocketed, and as a result he has helped to put together this book with expertly curated photos which indeed mimic the cinematographic style of one Wes Anderson. Just as important, Wes Anderson has given his blessing and actually wrote the foreword.

The Last Dance Blu Ray Gift Set – So I know this isn’t really a movie, but it is a documentary series, so I think that has to count for something. For sports fans, this is the ultimate documentary – a look inside the making of the legend of one of the biggest sports icons to ever have walked the earth. Even if you don’t like basketball, there’s something interesting about how a person becomes elevated to superstardom. This special edition includes a photo book, additional special features, and never before seen interviews.

MIKE

Beetlejuice 4K Ultra HD Bluray – With 4K Ultra HD becoming more common I recommend getting the Tim Burton class horror comedy, Beetlejuice. It’s loads of fun without being too scary.

Fifth Element – Going along with my 4K choices, I also highly recommend Fifth Element with Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich. It’s a cinematically beautiful film set in the future. Bruce, and Mills fight to save Earth from an ancient evil, and only the Fifth Element can save it.

CARLA

GOLDORO 16ft Inflatable Movie Screen – With the pandemic still very much being an issue in our lives, it’s important to do things that give a sense of normalcy in a safe manner. When the weather’s just right you could turn your backyard into a miniature theater with this movie projector screen, and even add some fun extras like roasting marshmallows by a fire to make s’mores as your movie snack.

Native 1080p Projector for Outdoor Movies – What movie projection screen would be complete without a movie projector? This one supports 4K and has multiple methods to hook up to a source.

TicketShadowBox – 8×10 Memento Frame – This piece serves two purposes in that it makes a cute decoration piece, and holds your movie ticket stubs so at some point in the future you can look back on the movies you have seen during the year for the memories.

Monopoly Beetlejuice Board Game – I need this. Don’t just me. Beetlejuice has been one of my favorite movies since I was a kid, and if you need a board game to play with your family or friends it would be a fun and nostalgic item to break out.

JUSTIN

Essential Fellini – Criterion Collection Box Set – Pretty much a must have for any huge film buff or Criterion Collection fan. This set is comprised of all of the major works of Italian director Federico Fellini and offers several films that have not previously been released on blu-ray by Criterion Collection or anywhere else. This set does not come out until 11/24 but should be available during the infamous Barnes & Noble 50% sale that always happens every November (That’ll save you about €100). I hope my wife is reading this.

The Complete Films of Agnes Varda – Criterion Collection Box Set – Another huge box set from the Criterion Collection that was released this year. A deeper cut of a director than the aforementioned Fellini but a powerhouse nonetheless, Agnes Varda is the “mother of the French New Wave” cinema and only recently passed away. Varda is an important voice in the female filmmaking history and because of that deserves to be celebrated by owning this set that includes every single film both feature-length and short films from her filmography. Currently available to purchase in the Barnes & Noble 50% off sale (which, again, will save you about €100).

100 Movies Bucket List Scratch Off Poster – On the less expensive side of the list is this pretty cool poster with 100 films that would generally be considered important viewing by most film buffs. The poster is designed as a scratch off so you can scratch off each movie you’ve seen and scratch off the rest as you knock these films off your list and slowly work your way through all 100. Pretty cool!

Cinephile Card Game – A fun board game for film buffs. Definitely a must if you already own the Cinelinx game and enjoy that. If you don’t own the Cinelinx game yet then get both! The cards themselves each have an actor and a film listed on them and the instructions offer up a variety of different games you can play. With Covid going on, it may be awhile before you can play this in large groups but you can definitely have fun in small groups as well and will help cure some quarantine boredom.

Paul Thomas Anderson Masterworks – Just released this year, this book from Adam Nayman chronicles and explores the filmography and career (thus far) of Paul Thomas Anderson. PTA is a staple among film buffs with a fascinating filmography that has evolved and grown over time from his early days with movies about con men and porn stars, to awkward romances and oil drilling to stoner mysteries and back to awkward romances. It doesn’t seem super dense either as there are plenty of images and pictures to make this a great read AND a great coffee table book. This one is HIGH up there on my wish list this year and I can’t imagine any film buff not feeling the same way.

ROB

Star Trek 50th Anniversary TV and Movie Collection – The beginning of this year I spent months just watching Star Trek all over again. After all there is this whole pandemic thing going around that kept most people inside, so why not? I’ve always loved Star Trek, I can even say I like it more than Star Wars (calm down, I didn’t say I don’t like Star Wars), I’ve read the books, had the toys, technical specs guides, and even got the Star Trek encyclopedia way back in the days when people still bought encyclopedias. So when I saw this was being released I knew that this was one that was going on my list. The 30 disc set contains everything from the T.O.S. era of Trek:

Star Trek: The Original Series seasons 1-3

Star Trek : The Animated series seasons 1 & 2

Star Trek Movies 1 thru 6

The James Bond Collection – I put this one here simply because of Sean Connery. Unfortunately he passed away Oct. 31st this year, and although the man had numerous films that were just fantastic I chose the Bond collection for a few reasons. First it’s James Bond, I have yet to meet a person that doesn’t like a James Bond Film. Second, Thunderball was the first film I saw with Connery (and my first Bond film). This movie collection has every movie that’s currently part of the James Bond series. At least It’ll keep ya busy until the next film “No Time to Die” is finally released.

There’s a wealth of great gift ideas for movie lovers out there. We hope this list helps you when you’re shopping this year!