Chris Noth rejette le rapport affirmant qu’il s’est senti « glacé » par les co-stars de Sex and the City

Acteur Chris Noth rejette un rapport sur ses sentiments présumés sur ses anciennes co-stars de Le sexe et la ville et sa suite série Et juste comme ça. En décembre 2021, Et juste comme ça créé sur Max (alors HBO Max), et le spectacle a ramené Noth pour reprendre son rôle de M. Big. Le personnage a été écrit de manière choquante hors de la série très tôt dans la renaissance, bien que le personnage était destiné à être présenté dans la finale de la saison à travers une séquence de flashback. Cependant, quelques jours après la première de Et juste comme çaNoth a été accusé d’agression sexuelle par deux femmes.
Bien que Noth ait nié les allégations, d’autres accusateurs ont présenté leurs propres accusations d’inconduite. Noth a fini par perdre un gros contrat pour sa marque de tequila, et il avait également été révélé que son retour prévu dans la finale de Et juste comme ça a été coupé. L’acteur a également été renvoyé de son rôle dans la série télévisée L’égaliseur. Il n’est apparu dans aucune production cinématographique ou télévisée majeure depuis.
Un article récent de Radar affirmait que Noth se sentait « glacé » par Sarah Jessica Parker et ses autres anciennes co-stars, suggérant qu’il était mécontent que tout le monde coupe les liens avec lui à la suite des allégations. Le rapport note que Noth estime que Parker et les autres membres de la distribution « lui doivent des excuses » pour leur « comportement grossier », se demandant pourquoi il n’est pas invité à leurs fêtes ou même ne reçoit pas de SMS de joyeux anniversaire. Le rapport a ensuite été couvert par le New York Post, et Noth s’est rendu sur Instagram pour partager une capture d’écran de l’histoire tout en disant qu’il n’y avait aucune vérité dans les nouvelles.
« Je ne réponds généralement pas à ce genre de choses », dit Noth. « Et je sais que les gens aiment le drame et les commérages… mais cet article de Samantha Ibrahim est un non-sens absolu. Je pensais juste que tu aimerais savoir. »
Les stars du sexe et de la ville ont pris leurs distances avec Chris Noth
Bien qu’il ne soit pas clair s’il n’y a vraiment eu aucun contact entre Noth et ses anciennes co-stars depuis 2021, les stars de Et juste comme ça se sont publiquement distancés de Noth à l’époque. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis et Cynthia Nixon ont chacune publié une déclaration commune notant à quel point elles étaient « profondément attristées » d’entendre les accusations de Noth.
« Nous sommes profondément attristés d’entendre les allégations contre Chris Noth », indique le communiqué, avec les trois noms signés en bas. « Nous soutenons les femmes qui se sont manifestées et ont partagé leurs expériences douloureuses. Nous savons que ce doit être une chose très difficile à faire et nous les en félicitons. »
Les vedettes de Et juste comme ça sont passés à autre chose, ayant eu l’avantage d’avoir M. Big exclu de la série avant que les accusations portées contre lui n’aient frappé la presse. Le spectacle a été renouvelé après une première saison réussie, et le Le sexe et la ville La série de suites a récemment lancé sa deuxième saison sur Max.
