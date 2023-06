C’est la fin expliquée de Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Universal Audio Pultec Passive EQ Coll. Native

Universal Audio Pultec Passive EQ Coll. Native, Equaliser Plugin (Download), Careful emulation of the legendary three Pultec EQs EQP-1A, MEQ-5 and HLF-3C from the early 1950s, Exact replica of the tube circuits, transformers and coils including the resulting non-linear distortions, Pultec EQP-1A with three bands, whereby bass and treble can also be simultaneously boosted and cut by separate controls for boost and attenuation for special processing, Pultec MEQ-5 offers three EQ bands dedicated to processing the mid-range frequencies, Pultec HLF-3C is a simple passive low and high pass filter with selectable corner frequencies, Numerous artist presets