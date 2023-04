Ce que l’on sait de « The Mandalorian » – Saison 4

Electronic Arts The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff

Lure your Sims outside with hot tubs, new furnishings, décor, hairstyles, and more in The Sims™ 4 Perfect Patio Stuff. Fire up the grill, and change into something more casual so you can lounge in style. Serve up tasty refreshments with the new patio bar, and unwind to the soothing bubbles of the hot tub — it’s hot, but not too hot.