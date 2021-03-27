Bucky pourrait être bisexuel dans «  The Falcon and the Winter Soldier  »

Le scénariste de ‘Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver’, Malcolm Spellam, a parlé d’une théorie des fans du MCU ce qui suggère que Bucky Barnes, interpreté par Sebastian Stan cela pourrait être bisexuel.
Dans une récente interview, Spellman a parlé de ce que les fans pourraient attendre des six épisodes de la série. merveille et Disney +, répondant aux questions sur la bisexualité du personnage joué par Sebastian Stan.
Lorsque Spellman a été interrogé sur la question de savoir si la théorie des fans de Bucky Barnes sur la bisexualité, le scénariste a déclaré: « Je ne donnerai pas beaucoup d’indices, mais continuez à regarder … », ce qui a naturellement laissé les téléspectateurs de la série Disney + attendre ce qui nous attend. dans les prochains épisodes.
D’autre part, il a été récemment révélé que « Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver » est devenu la série Disney + la plus regardée lors de son premier week-end d’ouverture depuis son lancement.
