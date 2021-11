Bradley Cooper aborde enfin les rumeurs de romance passées avec une star est née, la co-vedette Lady Gaga

Urban Outfitters Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born LP- taille: ALL

Relive the memories of A Star Is Born (2018) with the soundtrack on 12" vinyl. This Grammy-nominated LP features original songs by Lady Gaga and co-star Bradley Cooper, including the lead single " Shallow" . 2018; Interscope Records. Tracklisting 1. Black Eyes 2. La Vie en rose 3. Maybe It's Time 4. Out of Time 5. Alibi 6. Shallow 7. Music to My Eyes 8. Diggin' My Grave 9. Always Remember Us This Way 10. Look What I Found 11. Heal Me 12. I Don't Know What Love Is 13. Is That Alright? 14. Why Did