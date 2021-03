Bloodborne, le producteur exécutif de Tokyo Jungle, Masami Yamamoto, quitte Sony

Sony Jimi Hendrix - Both Sides Of The Sky (Limited Edition) LP Japanese Edition

Limited edition Japanese pressing of the Jimi Hendrix compilation album, Both Sides of the Sky. Track Listing – 1. Mannish Boy (Muddy Waters) 2. Lover Man 3. Hear My Train A Comin' 4. Stepping Stone 5. 20 Fine (Stephen Stills) 6. Power of Soul 7. Jungle 8. Things I Used to Do