Blood Supermoon Lunar Eclipse impressionne les observateurs du ciel du monde entier (photos)

Science reader Michael Hunter snapped this photo showing the partial eclipse phase in Fremont, California. Hunter noted that he never changed his camera's time for Daylight Saving, so the timestamp is an hour early (it was really 3:51 a.m. PDT). During this phase, the moon was still entering the Earth's dark umbral shadow. "[The] moon was about to pass behind [the] rooftop, causing difficulty to focus," Hunter told Live Science. But you can still see the moon's reddish tint.