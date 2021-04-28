Billie Eilish présente le single ‘Your Power’

Billie Eilish a partagé un extrait de son prochain single intitulé, ‘Votre pouvoir’.
La nouvelle chanson fera partie du deuxième album tant attendu de Eilish, qui aura pour titre, ‘Plus heureux que jamais’, et qui sortira le 30 juillet.
Billie Eilish – « Votre pouvoir »
La nouvelle chanson et le clip vidéo du prochain album «Happier Than Ever» sortent demain à 9h PT. pic.twitter.com/cOlOilxpgp
– billie eilish (@billieeilish)
28 avril 2021
Après avoir annoncé les détails de son prochain album, Eilish a dit aux fans que son nouveau single sortira demain (29 avril).
En utilisant ses réseaux sociaux, la chanteuse a partagé une photo aérienne du clip vidéo officiel de ‘Your Power’, suggérant que la chanson serait une ballade à la guitare acoustique.
« Happier Than Ever » comprendra 15 chansons, y compris les thèmes, ‘Tout le monde meurt’, ‘Je n’ai pas changé mon numéro’, ‘Pas ma responsabilité’, ‘Cause perdue’ Oui «NDA».
Eilish a décrit «Happier Than Ever» comme son travail préféré, révélant qu’elle est «excitée et nerveuse» pour que tout le monde l’entende.
