Bella Ramsey, star de The Last of Us, dit qu’Ellie prendra un tournant sombre dans la saison 2

Furutech cf-202 (r) 2pcs

Furutech CF-202 (R) CF-202 (R) High End Performance Banana Connector RATING2 pcs / set “One last comment has to go to the finish of the connectors … Tolerances are spot on, the stuff goes in smoothly, locks and unlocks without any undue play … There's something luxurious and silken about the Furutech connectors. Like fine Swiss watches. This stuff also routes and drapes easily. … Since it does perform to a very high standard, getting the tactile satisfaction and pride of ownership bits thrown into the bargain is worth mentioning. -- Srajan Ebaen, 6moons.comFEATURES- α (Alpha) Pure Copper rhodium-plated center conductor - α (Alpha) Nonmagnetic stainless steel body - Carbon fiber and Nonmagnetic stainless steel housing - Conductor wire fixed by screw set or soldering. - Specially designed fixed wire construction to ensure the stability of the conductor's contact. - Furutech special composite damping ring. SPECIFICATIONS- Specified for wire diameters max. 5.5mm - Dimensions: 15.2mm diameter x 64.2mm overall length