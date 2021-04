Band Of Brothers Sequel Masters Of The Air a commencé le tournage

Pop! Vinyl Masters of the Universe Grizzlor Pop! Vinyl Figure

Another addition to the Masters of the Universe collection- Grizzlor! A member of the Evil Horde, Grizzlor's fighting is so ferocious that even after being banished, he has become a legend among Eternian children. Become legendary by owning your own Grizzlor Funko Pop! Vinyl!! This Masters of the Universe