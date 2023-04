Bad Bunny a présenté ses excuses à Harry Styles après un tweet controversé à Coachella

Gaijin Games, BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Runner2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed and IGF award winning BIT.TRIP RUNNER. In the style of the BIT.TRIP series, Runner2 is a rhythm-music platforming game. Players will run through fantastic environments, using brand new moves, to brand new soundtracks as they run, jump, slide, kick, and soar toward the goal of tracking down the Timbletot and thwarting his evil plans to destroy not only our world, but every world there is. Runner2 features 5 exciting worlds, 120 tantalizing levels and 5 death defying BOSS battles! Play as 8 different characters - find secret areas to unlock new and zany costumes!