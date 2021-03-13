Avril Lavigne et Yungblud s’associent pour interpréter «  I’m With You  »

Roger Daltrey (from The Who) - As Long As I Have You Coloured Limited Edition Blue LP

Who frontman Roger Daltrey returns with a brand new studio album As Long As I Have You. As Long As I Have You was produced by Dave Eringa, best known for his work with the Manic Street Preachers and on Roger and Wilko Johnson’s album Going Back Home and features Pete Townshend’s inimitable guitar on seven