Avril Lavigne et Yungblud s’associent pour interpréter «  I’m With You  »

Avril Lavigne est apparu dans l’édition la plus récente de la série de direct, «Le spectacle Yungblud», qui est présenté par Yungblud et où avec le musicien il a interprété son thème de 2002, ‘Je suis d’accord’.
Alors que Lavigne est apparue dans l’émission, elle a été présentée comme la «reine emo». Tous deux ont exécuté une nouvelle version du thème original de Lavigne, qui est apparu sur leur premier album, ‘Lâcher’, tandis que Yungblud jouait de la guitare cette fois.
La série de direct a eu d’autres invités dans le passé, tels que Mitrailleuse Kelly, Tommy Lee Oui Dave Navarro.
D’un autre côté, Avril Lavigne Il a récemment annoncé que son prochain album était terminé, commentant: «Il y a de la musique en route. Sûrement en été ».
