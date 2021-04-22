«Avatar: The Last Airbender» présentera le nouveau Funko Pop!

Après presque 13 ans depuis sa fin sur Nickelodeon, « Avatar: le dernier maître de l’air » continue toujours avec une légion fidèle de fans qui ont été fascinés par la grande quantité de choses qui ont été préparées pour la franchise après le lancement de Paramount +, et maintenant une nouvelle gamme de Funko Pop! Collectibles a été annoncée.
La dernière version de Funko comprend des chiffres qui seront courants et d’autres qui, jusqu’à présent, seront exclusifs à certains magasins aux États-Unis. Parmi les plus communs, on trouve Aang avec tous les éléments de sa version de six pouces, Suki, l’amiral Zhao et Ty Lee, bien que Walmart et Entertainment Earth commencent déjà à faire leurs préventes.
Quant aux exclusivités Amazon, Hot Topic, Books-a-Million et Funko auront leurs propres chiffres, dont vous pouvez voir une liste ci-dessous:
Glow-in-the-Dark Zhao (Amazon)
Aang dans l’état d’avatar Glow-in-the-Dark (cible)
Esprit bleu (sujet brûlant)
Mai (BAM)
Variantes d’Aang (Funko Shop à venir)
« Avatar: The Last Airbender » a été créé par Michael DiMartino et Bryan Konietzko, présentant un monde fortement influencé par le folklore asiatique où les gens appelés « maîtres » peuvent manipuler l’eau, la terre, le feu et l’air, avec un seul par génération pouvant contrôler le quatre, appelé « Avatar », représentant du monde spirituel sur terre.
Suite au succès de la première série, une suite intitulée «The Legend of Korra» a été réalisée en 2012. Suite à la formation d’Avatar Studios après le lancement de Paramount +, la franchise devrait connaître très prochainement de nouvelles séries et films. des films d’animation se déroulant dans cet univers.
