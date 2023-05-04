Attention, spoilers : Zelda Tears of the Kingdom a probablement déjà complètement fuité

Zelda : les larmes du royaume-Les fans et ceux qui veulent le devenir doivent se méfier. Du moins s’ils ne veulent pas que du contenu soit gâché avant le lancement du jeu Nintendo Switch la semaine prochaine. Apparemment, le titre a déjà été divulgué et fissuré dans son intégralité. Le web regorge de photos et de vidéos.
Attention aux spoilers, Zelda TotK a déjà fuité
C’est de cela qu’il s’agit : L’une des plus grosses sorties de toute l’année est éclipsée par des fuites. Apparemment situé déjà l’intégralité de Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom en circulation. Cela signifie qu’il y a déjà des gens qui y jouent un peu moins de deux semaines avant le lancement.
Donc sois prudent: Qui préfère le moins possible ou Je ne sais rien de Zelda TotK doit être prudent en conséquence. Au moins tu marches maintenant en ligne risque de tomber sur des spoilers. Théoriquement, toutes les fonctionnalités, personnages, lieux et éléments de l’histoire pourraient être révélés à l’avance.
Nintendo semble déjà agir contre les leaks avec tous les moyens dont dispose le groupe. c’est-à-dire le bon Les vidéos de jeu, les captures d’écran et les données seront toutes effacées une par une – ou que Nintendo le fera au moins supprimer.
Comment est-ce arrivé? Cela ne peut pas être dit avec certitude. Mais apparemment il en a au moins un version physique de la carte de Zelda Tears of the Kingdom en a fait une maison de vente aux enchères numérique. Là, il a été proposé à un prix nettement plus élevé – et bien sûr beaucoup plus tôt que prévu pour la sortie réelle.
Cependant, il y en a probablement déjà un version crackée de Zelda Tears of the Kingdom en circulation. Quelqu’un a apparemment réussi à copier le jeu et à le modifier pour qu’il puisse également être joué sur un PC via un émulateur. Ce qui bien sûr devrait aider à diffuser le jeu dans son ensemble, même si c’est illégal, bien sûr.
Comment gérez-vous ces dangers de spoiler? Vous en souciez-vous même, évitez-vous certains sites ? Dites le nous dans les commentaires.
