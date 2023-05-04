Attention, spoilers : Zelda Tears of the Kingdom a probablement déjà complètement fuité

Bandai Namco Entertainment, DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom

Noby and his friends are back in an all-new Doraemon: Story of Seasons title! The popular mash-up series between the well-known farming franchise adored by players for over 25 years and beloved Japanese cultural icon, Doraemon, gets a new entry, complete with plenty of fresh ways to play! Grow crops, raise animals, and use Doraemon's Secret Gadgets to help friends in a fun-filled and heartwarming story that people of all ages can enjoy. A place where we all feel welcome, A place that feels like home • Noby and co. arrive on a strange planet, where they meet a young boy named Lumis. They decide to live together on his old farm and make his dream of bringing it back to its former glory a reality! Join the crew as they make precious memories together, like watching fireworks, star showers, and the first sunrise of the year, just to name a few! Open up wild possibilities with Doraemon's Gadgets • Doraemon's Gadgets make farming life a breeze! Water crops with a Mini Raincloud, harvest cooked meals with a Farm Restaurant, use the Hopter and Extra Hold Cloud Spray to make a garden in the sky, go deep sea diving with the Adapting Ray and cultivate pearls, and more! A soothing world that looks like it came straight out of a picture book • Realistic touches such as natural lighting, wind, and ambient sounds breathe life into the lush environments. Distinct and charming locations await! Golden fields of swaying wheat, a cape with a stunning view of the horizon, an atmospheric forest just to start! These gorgeous, soul-soothing locales change with time and the seasons, each offering a unique view into the natural beauty of the world. Farm together with a friend • Offline two-player lets Players enjoy farming with family …