Asteroid City décolle, laissant Transformers: Rise of the Beast dans sa poussière spatiale au box-office du week-end

Wes Andersonc’est Ville d’astéroïdes apparaît comme une oasis dans un désert, prouvant que l’unicité et un public fidèle peuvent encore faire des vagues au box-office. Le week-end dernier, les cinéphiles ont assisté à un spectacle alors que la dernière création d’Anderson s’est non seulement étendue à plus de 1 600 cinémas à l’échelle nationale, mais a également éclipsé la franchise colossale, Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtesen gagnant 3,8 millions de dollars rien que vendredi.
Avec un transport prévu d’environ 8,4 millions de dollars au cours du week-end, Ville d’astéroïdes prend des mesures sûres pour devenir un chouchou domestique avec son total de près de 10 millions de dollars selon Collider.
Ce qui rend cet exploit encore plus remarquable, c’est le revenu moyen par théâtre, une métrique souvent négligée mais très révélatrice. Ville d’astéroïdes affichait une moyenne par salle d’un peu moins de 150 000 €. Pour mettre cela en perspective, il s’agit de la moyenne la plus élevée pour une version spécialisée depuis La La Terre en 2016. Le film a été présenté en première dans six maigres endroits le week-end précédent et a réussi à créer des ondulations avec un gain de 830 000 € en trois jours.
Wes Anderson, un nom synonyme d’art décalé et d’une palette distinctive. Le réalisateur a fait ses preuves dans la création de joyaux qui ne sont pas toujours des superproductions, mais qui ont un public fervent.
Une de ses œuvres les plus appréciées, Le Grand Budapest Hôtel, détient la couronne à la fois en termes de revenus mondiaux avec 174 millions de dollars et la moyenne par salle la plus élevée pour les sorties spécialisées. D’autres créations remarquables du maestro incluent Les Tenenbaum royaux, Royaume du lever de la luneet L’île aux chiens avec des revenus mondiaux de 71 millions de dollars, 68 millions de dollars et 64 millions de dollars respectivement.
Une confluence rétro-futuriste d’esprit, d’émerveillement et de Wes Anderson
Ville d’astéroïdes promet de transporter le public dans un monde idiosyncrasique, mêlant science-fiction et comédie dramatique, et le parant des touches de signature de l’auteur. Le film se déroule en 1955 dans une ville fictive du désert qui sert de lieu à une convention scientifique à laquelle assistent cinq adolescents prodiges et leurs familles.
Alors qu’ils se réunissent pour célébrer les réalisations des jeunes génies, un événement inattendu et transformateur se produit, laissant tout le monde réfléchir à la question énigmatique de la trajectoire de la vie.
Ville d’astéroïdes lui-même est une tapisserie tissée avec une distribution d’ensemble riche et une prémisse intrigante. Le film, tourné en grande partie en Espagne, a rivalisé de distinctions au Festival de Cannes plus tôt cette année. Se déroulant en 1955, le film est une comédie dramatique inspirée de la science-fiction centrée autour d’une convention Junior Stargazer.
Ce qui le rend d’autant plus attrayant, c’est le casting étoilé qui comprend Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park , Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan et Jeff Goldblum.
Ville d’astéroïdes témoigne de l’attrait durable de Wes Anderson et de la puissance du cinéma qui ose peindre en dehors des lignes. Ville d’astéroïdesLa capacité de charmer le public tout en évitant les clichés est vraiment encourageante. Son attrait durable reste cependant à déterminer.
