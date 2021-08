Assassin’s Creed Odyssey fonctionne à 60FPS sur PS5 avec un nouveau patch

Assassins Creed Odyssey (Xbox One)

BECOME A LEGENDARY GREEK HERO In a first for the Assassins Creed franchise, you can choose which hero to embody throughout this epic journey, Alexios or Kassandra. Customize your gear, upgrade your abilities, and personalize your ship on your path to become a legendary Greek hero. DELVE INTO ANCIENT GREECE From the heights of snowy mountain peaks to the depths of the Aegean Seas, explore an entire country full of untamed environments and cities at the peak of Greeces Golden Age. Unexpected encounters will breathe life into your story as you meet colorful characters, battle vicious mercenaries, and more. CHOOSE YOUR OWN PATH Your decisions shape the world around you with over 30 hours of choice dialogue and multiple game endings. Experience a living, dynamic world that constantly evolves and reacts to your every decision. FIGHT EPIC BATTLES Demonstrate your extraordinary warrior abilities and shift the tides of battle during the Peloponnesian War. Charge into epic clashes between Sparta and Athens in Big Battles pitting 150 vs 150 soldiers against each other. SAIL ACROSS THE AEGEAN SEA Find uncharted locations, uncover hidden treasures or cleave your way through entire fleets in naval battles. Customize the look of your ship, upgrade weaponry to suit your strengths, and recruit crewmembers with unique perks, tailoring naval combat to your style.