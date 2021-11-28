Apparaît dans House of Gucci et critique durement le film de Ridley Scott

La semaine qui s’est écoulée a été caractérisée par la première de l’un des films les plus attendus de l’année. Maison de gucci, le deuxième film de Ridley Scott En 2021, il est sorti en salles avec une distribution stellaire dirigée par Lady Gaga et Adam Pilote, avec la participation de Al Pacino, Jérémy repasse, Salma Hayek et Jared Leto. Ce qui promettait d’être la production de l’année, s’est dégonflé dans une histoire qui manque beaucoup de développement.
Maison de gucci raconte quelle était l’histoire d’amour entre Maurizio gucci et Patrizia Reggiani, qui s’est terminée par le meurtre de l’héritier de l’une des plus importantes maisons de couture au monde. Reggiani (Lady Gaga) était le responsable d’avoir orchestré le crime et a été condamné à plus de 20 ans de prison après avoir été reconnu coupable. L’une des personnes impliquées dans l’histoire a sévèrement critiqué le film de Scott.
Tom Ford, créateur de mode qui a su être le principal créateur de Gucci, a écrit une note d’opinion sur Courrier aérien où il a interrogé le « Subtilités » du film et a même souligné que « beaucoup de fois » il a ri alors qu’il n’était pas sûr que c’était ce que la production recherchait. « Parfois, quand Al Pacino Quoi Aldo Gucci et Jared Leto Comme son fils Paul Gucci étaient à l’écran, il n’était pas sûr s’il ne regardait pas une version en direct de l’histoire sur Saturday Night Live« , a-t-il condamné.
Malgré la mise en évidence du talent d’acteur à l’écran et des bonnes interprétations, il a assuré que le principal défaut de l’histoire résidait dans le développement des personnages. Gué assuré que Maison de gucci produire « Très peu de connexion (ou d’empathie) pour aucun d’entre eux. Le résultat, malheureusement, est une histoire dans laquelle on ne s’identifie à personne ».
Le côté positif de House of Gucci
Tom Ford, qui a de l’expérience en tant que réalisateur et l’un de ses films les plus connus a été le grand Animaux nocturnes, était l’une des personnes interrogées par Sara gay forden pour le livre Une histoire sensationnelle de meurtre, de folie, de glamour et de cupidité (Une histoire sensationnelle de meurtre, de folie, de glamour et de cupidité) qui inspire le film. Par conséquent, sa voix doit être prise en compte lors de l’analyse de cette histoire. En ce sens, il a souligné la « Des costumes impeccables, des décors impressionnants et de belles photographies », ainsi que noté l’excellent travail d’acteurs tels que Pacino, Léto, Fers et Hayek.
