Analyse de Blue Reflection Second Light pour PS4

The North Face First Dawn Jacket - SS21 - Blue - Size: Large - mens

The North Face First Dawn Jacket The First Dawn Jacket is the waterproof protection you want packed in your trail vest or backpack. It's light, breathable, unfussy, and purpose-built with long trail runs in mind. Plus, it's made using recycled materials, helping to give waste a second chance. Ensuring a wide range of protection, the First Dawn Jacket by The North Face works to protect you on any expedition. Designed to keep you comfortable and dry at all times, the first dawn jacket has been constructed using North Face's signature Dry Vent technology. This waterproof fabrication provides an impenetrable moisture barrier for guaranteed dryness. The jacket will repel harsh rain and snow to keep you dry at all times even when the weather is at its worst. As well as this, the jacket is also windproof meaning it works to reduces windchill so you'll always remain toasty and warm. The fabrication prevents harsh winds from entering inside the jacket so your body will always remain at a constant temperature. For additional protection, a DWR treatment has also been used on the jacket to increases durability and water-resistant protection. Furthermore, DryVent technology works to wick excess sweat and moisture away from the skin to keep you cool, dry and comfortable at all times. The fabric technology is designed to move moisture away from the skin for quick evaporation keeping you dry when temperatures begin to rise; this creates a perfect microclimate for your skin to thrive in. A standard fit is designed to be slim fitting but not too tight, it supplies comfortable coverage that moves with you and provides enough room for layering if you require it. The fit also ensures freedom of movement because your clothing choice should never inhibit your natural motion. A hood can be used to provide added protection by shielding your face from harsh wind and rain, it can also be adjusted to provide the perfect fit. A front zip exists for complete temperature control; in colder climates, it can be worn up to seal in heat or when temperatures begin to rise it can be worn down to release an intolerable heat build-up. As secure pocket also allows you to store small essentials. Completing the First Dawn Jacket is reflective detailing which increases your visibility to passing vehicles during late-night adventures. Sustainability - Body: 100% recycled nylon.