Amy Winehouse Biopic se passe aux studios Halcyon

Urban Outfitters Amy Winehouse - Frank LP- taille: ALL

The debut studio album from the late English songstress, Frank was original released in 2003. The recipient of both critical and commercial acclaim, Frank was one of Europe's fastest selling albums ever. A fusion of jazz and blues, Frank is an unforgettable collection of songs that are signature Winehouse, with killer vocals on every track. 2015, Republic. Tracklisting 1. Stronger Than Me 2. You Sent Me Flying 3. Cherry 4. Fk Me Pumps 5. I Heard Love Is Blind 6. Moody's Mood for Love 7. (There I