AMC Networks va déployer une horde de zombies dans les hotspots de New York pour promouvoir The Walking Dead: Dead City

Aerosoft GmbH City Bus Simulator New York

Transformed is the famous bus line M42 which goes from Hudson River to East River on 42nd street, one of the most known streets of New York City. You drive the typical Nova RTS T 80-260 bus, presented as a very detailed and true to the original 3D model. The original timetable and numerous exciting tasks challenge your skills as a bus driver. The working day of a bus driver can be very entertaining and full of variety. This is where we have set the main focus.