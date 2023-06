Amber Heard assiste à la première mondiale de In the Fire au Festival du film de Taormina

Josh Wood Colour Pastel Glaze Tote Bag - Size: 52ml

A set of three semipermanent; colourful hair dyes and tote bag. Get festival ready with the Josh Wood Colour Pastel Glaze Bundle. Featuring a semipermanent pink; blue; and peach hair dye; this trio of hair colours let you mix and match your style to suit whatever vibe you’re in; whilst nourishing and conditioning the hair; so you don’t have to compromise on hair quality for your hair colour. Including a tote bag that you can store all your Josh Wood Colour products in! Set Contains: Pink Quartz Glaze – A semipermanent pink hair dye formulated with shea butter and perilla oil nourishes and hydrates your hair; whilst provide a semipermanent colour that lasts between two to five washes in the hair. Blue Reef Glaze – A semipermanent blue hair dye formulated with shea butter and perilla oil nourishes and hydrates your hair; whilst provide a semipermanent colour that lasts between two to five washes in the hair. Peach Blush Glaze – A semipermanent peach hair dye formulated with shea butter and perilla oil nourishes and hydrates your hair; whilst provide a semipermanent colour that lasts between two to five washes in the hair. Josh Wood Colour Tote Bag – A cotton tote bag to hold all your Josh Wood Colour haircare products.