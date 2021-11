All Too Well : à quelle heure et comment regarder le court métrage de la chanson de Taylor Swift

Urban Outfitters Taylor Swift - Red LP- taille: ALL

Red is Taylor Swift's 4th studio album. Available here on vinyl, it's full of 16 new pop anthems that we can't get enough of, including We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and I Knew You Were Trouble. Tracklisting 01. State of Grace 02. Red 03. Treacherous 04. I Knew You Were Trouble 05. All Too Well 06. 2207. I Almost Do 08. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together 09. Stay Stay Stay 10. The Last Time featuring Gary Lightbody 11. Holy Ground 12. Sad Beautiful Tragic 13. The Lucky One 14. Eve