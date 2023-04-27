Alan Wake 2: Survival Horror est entré dans la production finale

Apparemment, le studio de développement finlandais Remedy Entertainment s’en tient au prochain jeu d’horreur de survie Alan Wake 2 juste à temps. Dans un nouveau message aux investisseurs, la société a indiqué que le jeu est désormais entré dans la phase finale de production.
Alan Wake 2 devrait sortir plus tard cette année PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S et PC Apparaissez via Epic Games Store. UN date de sortie précise cependant, n’est pas encore connu.
L’équipe de développement d’Alan Wake 2 peut déjà être réduite
Auparavant, le studio avait pu annoncer dans un rapport financier que « Alan Wake 2 » déjà être jouable du début à la fin. Le PDG de Remedy, Tero Virtala, a noté que « le jeu bientôt équipé de tout le contenu » serait. Les travaux semblent si bien avancer que l’équipe de développement est maintenant réduiteafin que les membres puissent collaborer sur d’autres projets Remedy.
En plus de « Alan Wake 2 » sont actuellement chez Remedy contrôle 2deux projets multijoueurs nommés Condor et Vanguard, et des remakes de Max Payne et Max Payne 2 en préparation.
« Alan Wake 2 est sur la bonne voie pour être un grand jeu et a ravi tout le monde chez Remedy. Nous avons commencé la dernière grande phase de production pour préparer le titre pour une sortie plus tard cette année. Le projet est complet, mais nous pouvons progressivement réduire la taille de l’équipe à mesure que nous nous rapprochons de la sortie. Les développeurs libérés contribueront à nos autres projets de jeux passant aux prochaines étapes de développement »selon la mise à jour officielle du jeu.
Alan Wake 2 est la suite de l’action-aventure de 2010 Alan Wake. Dans le jeu, l’auteur du thriller du même nom se rend dans la paisible ville fictive avec sa femme Alice Chutes lumineuses dans l’État de Washington pour soigner son insomnie et son blocage de l’écrivain. Soudain Alice disparaît et Alan arrive à sa recherche pages manuscrites étrangesqui semblent provenir de lui-même.
