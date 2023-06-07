Ahsoka : date de sortie de la série Star Wars sur Disney+

Disney+
La nouvelle série avec Rosario Dawson a confirmé quand elle arrivera sur la plateforme de streaming. Passez en revue tout ce que l’on sait à ce jour sur cette nouvelle fiction de Lucasfilm !
© IMDbRosario Dawson joue dans Ahsoka.
l’univers de Guerres des étoiles il s’agrandit chaque année avec de nouvelles séries et de nouveaux films intégrés à la franchise pour introduire de nouveaux personnages et histoires. De cette manière, Disney+ propose dans son catalogue des productions originales qui permettent d’en savoir plus sur les habitants de la galaxie. Donc ça viendra très bientôt Ahsokaune nouvelle production qui a confirmé sa date de première.
En mai, la plateforme de streaming et lucasfilm a annoncé lors du premier jour de Star Wars Celebration à Londres que cette nouvelle fiction aurait sa première en 2023. Après avoir diffusé la bande-annonce et son affiche officielle, les fans de cet univers attendaient sa date de sortie, qui a finalement été dévoilée en juin. 7.
+ Quand Ahsoka est-il diffusé sur Disney+ ?
D’après le nouveau teaser officiel, Ahsoka Sa première est prévue pour 23 août sur Disney+. Dans ce sens, Il diffusera ses épisodes les mercredis de chaque semaine. comme l’ont fait d’autres productions du même studio comme Le Mandalorien avec sa troisième saison. À cette occasion, dave filoni Il servira de scénariste principal et de producteur exécutif.
+ De quoi parlera Ahsoka sur Disney+ ?
Cette série tant attendue de Guerres des étoiles Il se déroulera après la chute de l’Empire. Comme son nom l’indique, il se concentrera sur l’ancien Jedi Ahsoka Tano. La production suivra de près son histoire alors qu’elle enquête sur une menace émergente pour la galaxie vulnérable.
+ Distribution d’Ahsoka sur Disney+
Rosario Dawson sera chargé de donner vie à Ahsoka Tano. En outre, Natasha Liu Bordizzo et marie elizabeth winstead Ils apporteront leurs performances en tant que Sabine Wren et Hera Syndulla respectivement. Dans la production du projet Disney + se démarquer Karen Gilchrist, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson et Carrie Beck.
Si vous ne l’avez pas déjà fait, vous avez encore le temps de vous abonner à Disney+ pour pouvoir profiter du contenu exclusif qui a été diffusé et qui continuera à être diffusé uniquement sur la plateforme. Vous pouvez le faire en entrant ici. Qu’est-ce que tu attends?
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
