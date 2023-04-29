A Quiet Place: Day One – Première bande-annonce repérée au CinemaCon

Le Un endroit silencieux-Universe sortira l’année prochaine Un endroit calme : premier jour étendu. Les visiteurs de CinemaCon ont eu beaucoup de chance de voir la première bande-annonce du film cinématographique. Malheureusement, il n’y a pas encore de matériel vidéo officiel disponible sur Internet, mais nous vous décrivons ce qui a été vu dans la bande-annonce.
A Quiet Place: Day One – La bande-annonce montre comment tout a commencé
Que se passe-t-il dans la bande-annonce ? Au cœur de l’action se trouve un nouveau personnage incarné par Lupita Nyong’o. Le personnage est assis dans un bus à New York avec son chat sur ses genoux.
Soudain, il y eut un rugissement de partout sons étranges et le bus s’arrête au début de l’invasion. La moitié arrière du bus est arrachée et des vaisseaux spatiaux peuvent être vus partout dans le ciel, se précipitant vers la Terre.
Le les gens apprennent tranquillement être. La séquence se termine avec Lupita essayant de se cacher sous une voiture quand quelqu’un attrape son pied. La personne saisissante demande de l’aide car elle est attaquée par un extraterrestre.
A quelle heure se déroule A Quiet Place: Day One ? Le spin-off sera antérieur aux événements de A Quiet Place et Un endroit calme 2 jouer. Il montre les premiers jours où l’invasion extraterrestre a commencé.
Le film sort quand ? « A Quiet Place: Day One » est encore à venir Un endroit calme 3 apparaître. La sortie en salles est prévue pour le 4 mars 2024. Il faudra donc patienter encore dix mois avant de pouvoir voir le film nous-mêmes.
C’est ce qu’est A Quiet Place
Dans « A Quiet Place » il est dit Invasion extraterrestre au centre qui ont une très bonne ouïe. Dès qu’un son se fait entendre, les monstres se jettent sur la source. C’est pourquoi l’humanité a inventé des astuces au fil des ans pour éviter la menace.
Par exemple, la famille sur laquelle se concentrent les deux premières parties n’utilise pas de vaisselle qui pourrait cliqueter. Pour que les enfants pas de bruit lors de la lecture cause, ils utilisent des jouets en tissu.
-
