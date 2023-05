À quelle heure commence Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Saison 3 Episode 5 sur Crunchyroll

SEGA, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles: Digital Deluxe Edition ROW

Product Description Become the blade that destroys demons! Adventure Mode - In Adventure Mode, follow Tanjiro through the story from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human. Versus Mode - In Versus Mode, characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, can be freely matched against each another in a 1 vs 1 setting with up to 2 players on or offline! Enjoy this simple but exhilarating battle system, and become the greatest demon slayer you can! Digital Deluxe Edition Content Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Game Character Unlock – Kimetsu Academy Tanjiro Kamado, Kimetsu Academy Nezuko Kamado, Kimetsu Academy Zenitsu Agatsuma, Kimetsu Academy Inosuke Hashibira In-game Costumes – Butterfly Mansion Patient Wear for Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira Avatars – Tanjiro Kamado Avatar, Nezuko Kamado Avatar, Zenitsu Agatsuma Avatar, Inosuke Hashibira Avatar, Giyu Tomioka Avatar, Shinobu Kocho Avatar, Kyojuro Rengoku Avatar, Sakonji Urokodaki Avatar, Sabito Avatar, Makomo Avatar, Murata Avatar, Tanjiro Kamado (Hinokami Kagura) Avatar Kimetsu Points (8,000 Points) High-Resolution PC Wallpaper *Kimetsu Points can be exchanged for in-game rewards. (8,000 Points can unlock access to 2 characters.) *The content/specs may change without warning. *The bonuses may be offered at a later time. *Some of the items included in this set can be obtained through other products. Please be careful about duplicate purchases. *Only Korean subtitles are included in this product purchased in Korea. Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese are included in this product purchased outside of Korea. *30 FPS supported at launch.